'Jersey Shore': JWoww Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley is officially engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello, per Us Weekly. On Tuesday, Farley revealed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo from when Carpinello popped the question. According to the reality star, the couple became engaged on Feb. 27 while on an excursion at the Empire State Building in New York City.

Farley post a couple of photos of herself and Carpinello at the top of the Empire State Building to announce the exciting news. Of course, the bling on her ring finger was on full display in the shots. According to Us Weekly, the pair began dating in March of 2019. They would go on to split later that year in October after an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation aired in which Carpinello could be seen getting flirty with Farley's co-star, Angelina Pivarnick. Farley and Carpinello reunited shortly after their split and announced in December of 2019 that they were officially back together.

“You mean absolutely everything to me,” Carpinello wrote on Instagram about Farley, confirming that they were back together. “You are my world. You are tremendously special in so many ways. You are an absolutely gorgeous woman inside and out. We are incredible together, and I want to be by your side for the rest of time. I love you @jwoww.” Following their previous relationship drama, Carpinello once again made an appearance during Season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which premiered in November. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Farley spoke to Us Weekly about bringing him back into the Jersey Shore fold after watching him get close to one of her co-stars during a previous season.

“Being back on TV as we do this show, you never know how it turns out,” Farley explained. “So, bringing him back in and just like coming full circle and being like, ‘Alright, let’s hit the reset button, and redo this,’ obviously, I was a little hesitant. I’m very protective [just] as I am with my roommates. I just want everyone to be happy, but I also don’t want anything taken out of context. So, you know, that’s the mama bear in me!”

This story is developing.