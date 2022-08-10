Farrah Abraham Slaps Daughter in TikTok Video After Joking About CPS

Farrah Abraham's latest TikTok video shows her slapping her daughter Sophia with a tortilla. The former Teen Mom OG star tries to play it off as a little fun, jokingly asking her followers not to call child protective services on her. Many viewers were more focused on Abraham's "unrecognizable" look, with some saying they didn't realize it was Abraham in the video until they heard her voice.

The clip shows Abraham and Sophia, 13, trying to attempt a popular Tortilla Trend. "So good to have @sophialabraham back home from camp (don't call... cps on me)," Abraham captioned the video. Abraham wore a white tank top and silver pants, while Sophia wore a black T-shirt with chains around her neck.

After drinking water, Abraham and Sophia played rock paper scissors. Since Sophia lost, Abraham slapped her daughter with the tortilla in hand. "I almost drowned in myself with that water," Abraham said in the video as she spits out the water. "I'm not a swimmer."

They tried the game again, but before they could start rock-paper-scissors again, the mother-daughter duo broke into laughter as they slapped each other with soft tortilla shells. "I don't want to get in trouble for child abuse," Abraham, 31, said to the camera before the video ended.

The video went viral, with over 5 million views. Many viewers were shocked by Abraham's look. "It took me a while to realize who these people were," one person wrote. "What happened to y'all?" another asked. "Jumpscare did NOTTTT realize this was Farrah until I heard the voice," another wrote. "I almost didn't recognize her. Um what happened," another commented.

Since Abraham's MTV days are long behind her, she usually attracts attention through her social media posts and questionable activities with her daughter. In July, she was accused of taking Sophia to a Texas club with her. In an interview with TMZ, Abraham insisted Sophia was just there to enjoy a concert and there was no age limit for the event. Abraham also said she was only drinking water and avoided alcohol as she stays sober.

Abraham was also arrested in January at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles after allegedly slapping a security guard. She allegedly refused to leave the club and was acting belligerent. In June, she pleaded not guilty to a battery charge. If convicted, she faces a max sentence of six months in prison, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office told Page Six. After her arrest, Abraham completed a 12-step program at a rehabilitation facility.