Farrah Abraham Leaves Treatment Center, Gives Update on Legal Situation Following Arrest

Farrah Abraham is sharing an update about her life after leaving a treatment center. TMZ reported that they caught up with the former Teen Mom OG star on Monday, during which she shared her intentions of trying her hand at stand-up comedy. Additionally, Abraham acknowledged her ongoing legal situation with Grandmaster Records in Hollywood following her arrest in January for allegedly assaulting a security guard.

While talking to TMZ, Abraham said that her time in treatment was successful, as she was able to get to the bottom of her trauma. She also called the experience a life-changing one and noted that she'll be able to navigate situations differently moving forward thanks to what she learned. During the chat, the reality star acknowledged where she currently stands with Grandmaster Records.

Abraham said that she will not be suing the security guard who put her face-down in the dirt during the ordeal. However, she will be taking legal action against the company that hired the individual. Abraham then referred to the security guard who performed the action, saying that she doesn't want to worry herself over "toxic" people. She continued, "that is on her and she can die with that." It was previously reported in January that Abraham allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Records, a club in Hollywood.

At the time, it was reported that she was asked to leave the club after getting involved in an incident with another patron, which led a security guard to ask her to leave. Abraham then allegedly slapped the security guard. The police were not immediately called to the scene, but paramedics were. An individual at the scene then made a citizen's arrest and Abraham was subsequently taken into custody. Although, she was released shortly after. Page Six reported that she is expected to appear in court on May 19 regarding the ordeal.

In light of the situation, Abraham checked herself into a treatment facility in early March. On social media, she told her followers that she was seeking treatment for her own "healing," adding, "I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down." She continued, "No matter your traumas-whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them-I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years."