‘The Sandlot’ Star Welcomes Baby Girl

Patrick Renna is officially a girl dad!

The Sandlot star announced in a Tuesday Instagram post that he and his wife, Jasmin, welcomed their third baby, their first daughter, together.

“Lily June Renna,” Renna captioned a gallery of images of his newborn. “Born July 2nd, 2:49am. 7 lbs. 7 oz. After three, I’m even more in awe of my wife and all moms out there. Mom is good. Baby is good. Brothers are good. Dad is… how much time you got?”

The images included a photo of little Lily snoozing in a pink onesie with a matching bow, with additional photos showing both Renna and his wife with their daughter. The gallery ended with an adorable photo of Renna’s two oldest children, sons Liam, 5, and Flynn, 8, bonding with their baby sister.

Renna and his wife, who married in 2006, first announced they had a baby girl on the way back in February. At the time, the couple recruited their sons to help share the exciting news with fans, the actor posting a video to Instagram showing the family of four sitting on the beach in chairs with a tiny, empty, pink chair between them. Written overtop the video was a message that read, “Renna party of 5 June,” with a pink heart emoji.

“We were convinced we were having our third boy because I mistakenly looked at our second son’s test results from 2020. Whoops! So, for two weeks, we were all set on welcoming another little guy — until the doctor called and told us the real news,” the actor, beloved for his role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in 1993’ The Sandlot, told PEOPLE. “Finding out we’re having a baby girl was the best surprise, and my wife, our two boys, and I couldn’t be more excited to meet her.”

As he and his wife embark on their third newborn adventure, Renna told The Bump just weeks prior to Lily’s arrival the key to the postpartum phase: “I think men have to take the word ‘no’ out of their vocabulary for three weeks after the baby is born. No matter what it is, just say yes. My wife has a weapon of a water bottle, one of those half-gallon metal tanks, and I just keep it full. And whatever food she wants, she gets.”