'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Slams New Boyfriend Reports After Short-Lived Romance

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham announced she was dating guitarist Mack Lovat Tuesday, then told TMZ hours later they broke up. She also took to Instagram to call Lovat a "habitual" liar and accused him of "abusive behavior." Abraham also shared screenshots of private messages, claiming Lovat sent her unsolicited graphic photos.

Abraham told TMZ on Tuesday that she started talking to Lovat two years ago when he sent her a private message on Instagram. He asked her out on a date, and they went to a park. TMZ published photos of their date, showing the two kissing. Abraham claimed their relationship was not "official," but said they went to Hawaii together with her daughter Sophia. The former MTV star said Lovat wanted to keep a low profile.

Just a few hours after TMZ published its story, Abraham sent them another statement announcing their split. "Sometimes people turn into monsters with [the] press," she said. "Happy I found out now."

Abraham also told The Blast she is not dating Lovat, whose real name is Mackenzie Lovat. "OK, So I am not dating him, he's just a friend that aspired to date me," she said. "Things change and I am moving on. I considered dating him, but decided not to, so that's the latest, things change."

On Wednesday, Abraham shared a screenshot of a headline about her relationship with Mack. In the caption, she called Mack a "habitual" liar who she "blocked" for abusive behavior. "Any dude who steps outside with me could be in [the] press, so I guess don't hang with a star if you don't want to deal with it... he was on a carpet the night before," Abraham wrote. (Abraham is referring to a June 2 event for Regard Magazine in Beverly Hills that she attended with Mack.)

Next, Abraham shared screenshots of a conversation she had with an Instagram user named "Mackenzie Fraser LA." The image included an NSFW photo the user sent. "Do u miss him? He misses u," the person wrote to Abraham.

"I get the universe's message. Don't give anyone a chance anymore, don't let people come out in public unless they are public, & globally know or I'll have someone telling me were dating but to the world, they don't know me," Abraham captioned the screenshot. She called the person a "clown" and demanded he "get some f—ing help & keep my name out of your mouth! You were blocked for a reason! Gross."

Abraham's incident with Lovat comes several months after she was arrested. She allegedly slapped a security guard in January and someone made a citizen's arrest. Although Abraham was not charged for the incident, she was inspired to enter a treatment center. After completing her treatment, she told TMZ that she wants to start a stand-up comedy career.