'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham Reportedly Charged Following Physical Altercation, Arrest

Farrah Abraham is in a heap of trouble, according to Page Six. Though her attorney is denying it as of now, the Teen Mom alum has reportedly been charged with battery for allegedly slapping a security guard outside an LA club back in Jan. 2022. According to the report, Abraham is facing up to one year in prison and a $20,000 fine. But her attorney says the report is false, despite online court records confirming otherwise. "The Law Office of Dario C. Gomez, Esq., on behalf of our client, Ms. Farrah Abraham, would like to clarify that no charges to date have been brought against Ms. Abraham in connection with the incident that occurred at Grandmaster Records on January 15, 2022," Gomez said in a statement. "That is because Ms. Abraham committed no crime, and is, in fact, the victim in all of this. Our office is currently investigating the incident further and is in the process of pursuing any and all remedies available to Ms. Abraham for the physical and emotional damages our client has suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident." He added that Abraham Gomez "will receive the justice she so rightly deserves."

On Jan. 16, the former adult video star, 31, was booked into county jail for allegedly slapping a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. The aftermath of Abraham in handcuffs on the ground surfaced online. Abraham was allegedly asked to leave the club but refused, causing police to be called and a citizens arrest to be made

"I don't understand why there's cuffs being put on me," she told police in a video. "I did not hit anyone. On camera, I did not – I would never hit anyone."

It's not Abraham's first time in legal trouble. The mother of one pleaded guilty in Nov. 2018 to a misdemeanor charge of resisting police after she got into another fight with a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the summer of that year. She accepted two years' probation and five days of community service.