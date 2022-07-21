Farrah Abraham Responds to Claims She Took Her Daughter to a Club

Farrah Abraham is responding to criticism after the former Teen Mom star was accused of taking her 13-year-old daughter Sophia to a club with her. After making a stir posting videos alongside her teenage daughter while enjoying a concert at The Empire Control Room in Texas Monday, Abraham told TMZ that she simply accompanied Sophia and her friends to an "all ages" concert.

Referencing last year's tragic Astroworld concert crowd rush, which killed 10 concertgoers at the Houston music festival, Abraham said she thought it would be safer for her to supervise Sophia at the concert, claiming that there was no set age limit for the concert. Abraham also said this was her way of showing her child how to have a fun and safe time out at a concert. As for her own sobriety journey, Abraham said she was simply sipping on water at the venue, not alcohol.

Abraham went to a rehabilitation facility where she began working through a 12-step program after her arrest on Jan. 16. The MTV alum was placed under citizen's arrest by security at Grandmaster Records in Los Angeles after allegedly slapping a security guard while partying there with a friend. Eyewitnesses at the time claimed the reality personality was asked to leave the club, as she was belligerent, but she would not exit.

It was then that she allegedly hit the security guard, and was detained until the police came to arrest her. Abraham has maintained she did nothing wrong and pleaded not guilty at the end of June to a battery charge filed against her over the incident. Abraham was initially charged with two counts of battery against the security guard, identified as Megan Armstrong, but one of the charges – battery on a peace officer – was dropped after her arraignment.

Armstrong reportedly shared her side of the story in a since-deleted social media post. "This is all so embarrassing yet I have to stand up for myself, not physically, by hitting her back because that would cause problems for me," she captioned photos of her black eye, according to Heavy.com. "I really have way too much to lose, I'm a student last few months in my bachelors program, I'm [sic] take care of my mom who has cancer, I work hard physically and mentally."