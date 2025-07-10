‘The Voice’ Singer Opens up About Surprise Pregnancy: ‘Your Whole Life Flashes Before You’

Kaylee Bell didn’t expect to be juggling motherhood with her country music career.

The Voice Australia alum welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with longtime partner Nick Campbell on Jan. 22 after years of thinking she couldn’t have children due to a string of health issues diagnosed as everything from irritable bowel syndrome to endometriosis.

So when the musician, now in her mid-30s, got a positive pregnancy test result last year, she told RNZ she was in “pure shock.”

Kaylee Bell performs on the Chevy Vibes Stage during CMA Fest 2024 on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“It was pure shock like when we found out we were having a baby, I was in Nashville, and my partner was over, and I’d missed some periods, and I was like, That’s not normal,” Bell told the outlet, adding, “It was wild. Your whole life flashes before you a little bit.”

Bell’s pregnancy came not long after she won big at the Aotearoa Music Awards and as she was setting off on some of the biggest shows of her career. Touring Australia with Kane Brown during her early pregnancy, Bell went on to headline the CMC Rocks Queensland festival in March, just weeks after welcoming her son.

“There’s no right time to have a child, but particularly as a female in music,” Bell explained. “I think it’s such a big conversation. Still, I think about, you know, can you have a baby and juggle a successful music career?”

For now, Bell is drawing inspiration from the artists she’s seen balance their family life with life on the road. “I look at a lot of [country] artists in America who tour all year around, and they have their families out with them the whole time, which is so wholesome, and again, something that I love, that we celebrate in country music because why shouldn’t it? Right?” she asked. “If that’s your life, like I love that country is all about being authentic and talking about your life.”