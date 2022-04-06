Farrah Abraham Announces New Career Direction After Leaving Treatment Center

✖

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham is headed down a new career path, and it's one you probably never would have expected. TMZ caught up with Abraham after leaving a treatment center on Monday. During their chat with the reality star, she shared her intentions to start a stand-up comedy career.

Abraham noted that she does have a fear about getting on stage. However, she's proud of herself for finding the confidence to give it a go. Her aim in her new career is to have fun, adding, "comedic relief is everything that we need." Abraham is quite serious about her new career path and said that she's even set to meet with comedian Howie Mandel about the topic. The reality star said that you might find her performing at certain upcoming festivals, but also said that she's keeping details a "surprise" at the moment.

While chatting with Abraham, TMZ also got an update about how she's doing after seeking treatment. She called her time at the center "life-changing" and said that it will help her move past her trauma. The Teen Mom alum shared in early March that she would be seeking treatment for her own "healing," adding, "I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down." She continued, "No matter your traumas-whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them-I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years."

Abraham's time at the treatment center comes a couple of months after she was arrested during an incident that took place at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. At the time, it was reported that Abraham was asked to leave the club after getting into a tiff with another patron. Upon being asked to leave, she allegedly slapped a security guard. She was later placed under citizen's arrest and taken into custody. Abraham is set to go to court on May 19 regarding the matter. The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star said that she would not be suing the security guard who was allegedly involved in the incident. Although, she did say that she would be taking legal action against their employer.