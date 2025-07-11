Popular Netflix Comedian Expecting Baby No. 4

Netflix comedian Katherine Ryan is about to be a mom of four!

The 41-year-old star, known for specials like Glitter Room and In Trouble, debuted her baby bump at SXSW London last month, with HELLO! later confirming that she is expecting her third child with her husband Bobby Kootstra.

The little one on the way will join the couple’s two other children, son Fred, 3, and daughter Fenna, 2. Ryan is also mom to daughter Violet, 16, from a previous relationship. Confirming the pregnancy news on Instagram, Kootstra joked that they “will be getting a new vehicle!”

The joyous news comes just two months after Ryan shared a difficult health update. In March, the comedian revealed on her Telling Everybody Everything podcast that she’d been diagnosed with melanoma for a second time. She was previously diagnosed with Stage 2 skin cancer in 2004 and had a “golf-ball sized” lump removed from her leg. She told listeners that two decades later, she become concerned about a mole on her arm and was initially misdiagnosed.

“I just thought that this mole wasn’t right. It’s on my arm. I showed pictures of it on my

social media. I went in and I wanted the doctor to remove it and stitch it up in a straight line,” she recalled. “But even when he looked at it, he was like, ‘not melanoma, totally fine, I will do the shave and send it away for histology and if there’s any borders that we missed, then we will do the deeper cut.’ And he rang me today and it did come back as melanoma. Early melanoma. The doctor was shocked and told me I need to go back.”

Ryan added, “It just feels crazy to me, like what could have happened if I hadn’t been my own advocate – and I will continue to be my own advocate. If I hadn’t pushed, if I had taken that good answer the first time and walked away, then I would have had melanoma just growing and spreading in my arm.”

Ryan, who underwent a second procedure to remove all of the melanoma, is now counting down the days to her little one’s arrival. Celebrating her son Fred’s fourth birthday in June, the comedian, who has previously opened up about her fertility struggles and desire to have a fourth baby, lovingly wrote, “Four years ago we had Fred. This year we’ll have four.”

Neither Ryan nor Kootstra have shared further details about their upcoming addition, including gender or due date. News of the pregnancy sparked plenty of congratulatory messages, with Howie Mandel commenting, “Congratulations. Beautiful family. You seem to spend as much time in reproduction as you do in production.” Comedian Geoff Norcott quipped, “It’s like you took all those bedrooms as a challenge to fill. so much love.”