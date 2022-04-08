‘Teen Mom’: Latest on Farrah Abraham’s Sex Abuse Claims Amid Career Shift

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham’s was recently released from a treatment facility and couldn’t be happier. She caught up with TMZ paps about her experience in the rehabilitation center and can’t wait to apply all lessons learned to her life moving forward. “I’m, like 12-step life happy,” she told the tabloid. “Blessed. Successful. Grateful. Just, like, moving on…I would say my experience was life-changing. It didn’t only make my year…but it made my life,” Abraham added. Her decision to enter treatment came after she and eight other women filed a sexual battery case against Dominic Foppoli, the former mayor of Windsor, California. That case has since been suspended. Foppoli resigned as mayor amid the scandal.

Abraham’s attorney alleged that Doppoli assaulted her while she was visiting the Windsor, California, area in March 2021. But The Sun reports that authorities have suspended the investigation into Abraham’s case. A captain for the Palm Beach Police Department told the media outlet: “The criminal investigation has been suspended. There are no further investigative leads at this time, and no charges have been filed by this agency.” Foppoli resigned following amid the claims isn’t fully off the hook.

A portion of the investigation as far as claims made by other victims have been passed along to California Attorney General’s office for review. Abraham’s attorney Spencer Kuvin told the San Francisco Chronicle that the police report documents a “very serious” allegation. According to him, the MTV star gave police photographs, video and audio supporting her claims against Foppoli. At the time of Abraham’s allegation, Foppoli said Abraham was lying in order to gain attention, stating, “I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage.”

Abraham is adamant that she is telling the truth. She wrote in detail how the alleged harrowing experience has impacted her life. In her memoir Dream Twenties: Self Guided Self Help Memoir, she wrote: “I was sexually assaulted in the last months of myself being in my 20’s. Becoming a victim of sexual assault has changed my life. It had me push back this book release, it has me taking more time and realizing I am not at the capacity I used to be at.”

For Abraham, the event in question has seriously impacted her productivity and at times, her mental health. “It has me canceling my birthday parties, it has me on five or more medications, it has me going to see all sorts of doctors some I’ve never even heard the name of their specialty, but my brain is always confused so it hurts when an investigator or a police officer says that something of mine doesn’t make any sense when I’m trying my hardest, but who wouldn’t make sense when they’ve been drugged and knocked out,” she wrote.

She says she’s come forward to be an inspiration for other victims of sexual assault to speak out. Abraham has had a rough few years. Recently, she began a stint in rehab to address her trauma from the alleged incident as well as other situations she’s endured. The rehab stint comes after she was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood in January.

While in treatment, Abraham says she honed in on certain issues she says brought her trauma. Some of the specific things she focused her attention on included relieving stress. Now, she wants to turn her pain into power, with a little laughter.

Abraham said her next career move is to become a stand-up comedian. She says she met with Howie Mandel to talk about her comedy dream. “I’m really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having, and now I can really tackle that and overcome it and be on stage,” she said.