Britney Spears Responds After Kevin Federline Shares Old Videos of Her Arguing With Sons

Britney Spears' attorney accused Kevin Federline of violating the "privacy and dignity" of his ex-wife by publishing old videos of Spears arguing with their sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. On Wednesday night, Federline published a pair of videos filmed when the teenagers were 10 and 11 years old on Instagram. Although Federline deleted the videos, they remain archived on TMZ.

"Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly," attorney Mathew Rosengart told E! News Thursday. "Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect. Putting aside his ITV interview, Mr. Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12-year-old children was cruel, bottom-of-the-barrel stuff."

Rosengart called his client a "brilliantly-talented, extremely-hardworking icon who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," and said the same does not apply to Federline. Rosengart went on to call the ITV interview Federline recently gave that sparked the public feud between the two exes "gratuitous" and hurtful to Spears.

Rosengart's team is working with Instagram to "ensure that Mr. Federline adheres to its rules and we are exploring all appropriate relief against him," Rosengart told E! News. "In the meantime, as Britney herself poignantly said, whatever is occurring between her and her boys should remain private. We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one."

Over the weekend, the Mail on Sunday published quotes from Federline's upcoming ITV interview, in which he says Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, have not seen Spears in months and decided on their own not to attend her wedding to Sam Asghari. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline said. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," Spears wrote in her first response to Federline's interview on Aug. 7. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone... it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram... it was LONG before Instagram... I gave them everything... Only one word: HURTFUL... I'll say it... My mother told me 'You should GIVE them to their dad'... I'm sharing this because I can... Have a good day folks!!!"

On Wednesday, Spears published a now-deleted statement, in which she said her sons were "rude" to her when they visited. "There's being rude then there's being HATEFUL," she wrote in part. "They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door!!!"

Federline then published the old videos in response. "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," Federline wrote alongside the videos. "As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this." Although Federline deleted the post, his attorney later told TMZ his sons haven't seen Spears in five months. Federline has not responded to Rosengart's latest statement yet.