Britney Spears Meets a Beloved Actor and Totally Fans Out

Britney Spears must be a fan of The Kingsman movies because she recently hung out with actor Taron Egerton. Spears shared a video with Egerton from a rooftop hangout on Instagram Saturday, inspiring Spears' husband Sam Asghari to jokingly tell the actor to "get your hands off my wife." It's unclear why Spears was meeting Egerton, but they do have a surprising connection. They both know Elton John.

"Coolest guy ever!!! Such a freaking fan... I was so stupid!!!" Spears captioned the video, filmed by Asghari. While Egerton hugged Spears, Asghari brought the camera back onto himself. "You gotta get your hands off my wife," Asghari jokingly ordered Egerton. Spears later deleted the video, but fans of Spears and Edgerton preserved it, sharing it on Twitter.

Taron Egerton with Britney Spears



🎥 Britney via Instagram pic.twitter.com/50NMjWCaBT — Taron Egerton Fanpage (@taronfanpage) July 24, 2022

Egerton played John in the acclaimed 2019 biopic Rocketman, in which Egerton showed off his singing skills. Meanwhile, Spears was invited to John's annual Academy Awards viewing party in March. Spears missed the event, but Asghari went in her place. John also missed the event and was represented by his husband David Furnish and their sons, notes PEOPLE.

Spears reportedly went to a Beverly Hills recording studio last week to record a new version of John's "Tiny Dancer" with John, sources told Page Six Monday. Universal Music plans to release the song next month. "This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of 'Tiny Dancer' as a full duet... and it is incredible," a source told Page Six, adding that producer Andrew Watt oversaw the session.

The source claimed Universal Music executives have already heard the track and everyone is excited about the song's prospects. "They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer," the source claimed. "Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited."

Spears has hinted at wanting to return to recording since her 13-year conservatorship finally ended in November 2021. Earlier this month, she shared a clip of herself singing "...Baby One More Time," noting that it had been "maybe too long" since she last shared her voice with fans. Spears, 40, has not released a new album since Glory. Her most recent singles, "Swimming with the Stars" and "Matches" with the Backstreet Boys, were both recorded long before they were finally released to promote the 2020 Glory re-issue.

John's original recording of "Tiny Dancer" appeared on his 1971 album Madman Across the Water. It was written by John and Bernie Taupin. Egerton recorded the song for Rocketman. Universal Music, John, and Spears have not commented on the reports about their new recording.