Britney Spears Allegedly Hasn't Seen Her Kids in 5 Months, Kevin Federline's Lawyer Says

Britney Spears has not seen her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James in five months, Kevin Federline's attorney said Thursday. Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are allegedly "uncomfortable" around Spears, Kaplan told TMZ, adding that Federline never spoke negatively about their mom behind her back. This is the latest escalation in the feud between Spears and her ex-husband, who spoke out to the U.K. press last week and claimed it was "tough" for his sons to see Spears' scantily-clad Instagram posts.

Kaplan said he spoke with Federline after Spears denied many of the allegations Federline made in his interview. Although Federline never allegedly "trash-talked" about Spears to Sean and Jayden, they decided on their own to not see Spears. Kaplan claims the two have not even slept overnight in Spears' house in years.

Federline, 44, was not comfortable leaving Sean and Jayden unsupervised at Spears' house after discussing the matter with them and seeing "other evidence," Kaplan said. Spears did mention in her Wednesday Instagram post that a monitor was always present when her sons visited. Sean and Jayden are "angry" with Spears, Kaplan said, and they decided on their own not to see Spears, "at least for now."

Federline was also unhappy with Spears' comment about his marijuana use. In her Instagram statement, Spears claimed there was "more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay-Z and Puff Daddy combined" at Federline's house. Federline denies this allegation, Kaplan said. "Neither Britney nor any outsider would have any basis in fact to make such ungrounded statements," Kaplan told TMZ.

Federline also told Kaplan his sons fear "overzealous" Spears fans after her recent Instagram comments. Lastly, Federline believes Spears' new husband, Sam Asghari, is a "stabilizing influence" for her.

A source close to Spears disputes Federline's claim that Spears' sons have not spent the night at her home in years. "Britney loves her kids deeply and this very sad situation has now been made public due to the fact of Kevin doing a tell-all interview with a UK tabloid about their private lives," the source told TMZ.

The Federline-Spears public dispute over their children began with Federline's rare interview for The Mail on Sunday and ITV last week. He claimed their sons do not want to spend time with Spears, who responded on Aug. 7 by describing Federline's interview as "hurtful." Asghari also published a direct response, telling Federline to "keep my wife's name... out [of] your mother."

On Wednesday, Spears posted (and later deleted) another Instagram message in which she said her sons were "hateful" at her house, reports Page Six. "There's being rude then there's being HATEFUL," she continued. "They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door!!!" Spears later said the monitor would tell her that her sons like to be in their rooms. "I'm like why come visit me if they don't even visit me," she wrote.

In addition to Kaplan's comments to TMZ, Federline posted old videos of Spears arguing with their children. "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they've been through," Federline wrote. "As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn't even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this." The videos have since been deleted, but TMZ preserved them.