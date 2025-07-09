Soap Opera Star Files for Divorce

Lorenzo Lamas has filed for divorce from his sixth wife, Kenna Nicole Lamas, after less than two years of marriage, TMZ reports.

The soap actor, 67, who starred as Lance Cumson on Falcon Crest and Hector Ramirez on The Bold and the Beautiful, filed for divorce from Kenna, 40, on Tuesday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and listing their date of separation as Jan. 21 of this year.

Lorenzo is requesting that the court terminate the ability for either party to request spousal support payments.

Kenna Scott and Lorenzo Lamas attend the 2022 AFI Fest – “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 03, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Lorenzo and Kenna tied the knot back in October 2023 after getting engaged in February 2021. “One things for sure, we both feel like we’ve won the love lottery with each other,” Lorenzo wrote on Facebook after proposing in 2021. “Since our first embrace, she’s held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I’ve never felt, dreams I’ve never had and wishes I’ve never thought of.”

He continued, “Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she’d take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one and I couldn’t feel more joy in my heart. Love conquers all my friends.”

It’s unclear if the couple has a prenuptial agreement. There are no child support or custody issues to work out in the divorce, as the former couple does not share any children.

Kenna Scott, Lorenzo Lamas at the AFI Fest screening of “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lorenzo is the father of six adult children from his previous relationships — A.J., 41, Shayne, 39, Paton, 36, Alexandra, 27, Victoria, 26, and Isabella, 24. A.J. and Shayne’s mother is Lorenzo’s late ex-wife, Michele Smith, while Victoria, Isabella and Alexandra are the daughters of the actor’s ex-wife, Shauna Sand. Paton is the child of Lorenzo’s former partner, Daphne Ashbrook.

“In my 40s, I came to realize that my kids need to be the most important thing in my life,” Lorenzo said in a 2006 AARP interview. “I’ve become a lot less self-centered and a little more cognizant of the needs and emotions of my kids.”



