Elton John and Britney Spears Reportedly Collaborating on New Version of His Hit Song

It's the news that Britney Spears fans have been waiting for — she's making a return to music! As Page Six reported, Spears is set to make her music comeback with a little help from Elton John. To top it all off, their duet may be out sooner than you think.

According to the publication, Spears and John met up at a Beverly Hills recording studio last week. The outlet even shared the name of the track that they reportedly recorded together, and it's a familiar one. John and Spears are reportedly set to release a new take on his 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer." The song, which will be released by Universal Music, is set to come out in August.

"This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of 'Tiny Dancer' as a full duet — and it is incredible," a music industry source said. "Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt." Another source said that the track has already been played for those at Universal Music, and it has them "freaking out" over how "good" it is. The insider added, "They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She's back to work, and she's super excited."

It's been quite some time since Spears released music. Her last official single, "Slumber Party," was released in 2016 as a part of her album, Glory. This report will surely be welcome news to the singer's many fans, especially as it was previously rumored that she was retiring from the industry. In mid-2021, Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, claimed that the "Toxic" songstress told him that she was taking a major step back from the industry. He wrote in a letter that was sent to her former conservators, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

Even though the details of this letter were released to the public, Spears has never officially announced her intentions to retire. Regardless of the rumors, Spears has been showing off her vocal chops as of late, including sharing a new take on her own classic, "…Baby One More Time." She posted a video of herself singing the track and included a caption that teased her return to music, writing, "I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long."