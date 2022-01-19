Britney Spears Takes Legal Action Against Sister Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears is sending a strong message to sister Jamie Lynn Spears with a cease and desist letter. Amid Jamie Lynn’s media tour for her memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” the “Toxic” singer issued a notice via her attorney Mathew Rosengart about the “misleading or outrageous claims” made about Britney in the book.

“As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter,” Rosengart wrote in the letter, obtained by Variety. “We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her.”

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain,” the letter continues. “She will not tolerate it, nor should she.” The letter also references the sisters’ father, Jamie Spears, who led Britney’s conservatorship for 13 years before it was terminated in November, and whose drinking was discussed in Jamie Lynn’s book.

“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the letter says. “In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.’”

Jamie Lynn has been doing press about her book over the last week, discussing in a TV interview last week and Call Her Daddy podcast interview this week her experience growing up in the shadow of her Grammy-winning sister. In these interviews, Jamie Lynn hasn’t shied away from talking about her sister, even accusing her of locking her in a room with a knife in the past. Britney took the issue to social media Tuesday, writing on Instagram in an address to her sister, “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f—king faces !!!!!”