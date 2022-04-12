Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Her Pregnancy Announcement

✖

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline congratulated the pop star on her third pregnancy. Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together, she announced on Instagram Monday. Spears and Federline have two sons together, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

"Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy, and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together," Federline's attorney, Mark Kaplan, told E! News Tuesday. Spears and Federline married in September 2004. Spears filed for divorce two years later, and their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Spears surprised everyone online Monday when she announced she was expecting her third child. Spear said Asghari told her she was "food pregnant" after gaining weight following their Maui vacation in her Instagram caption. She later took a pregnancy test and learned she was expecting. "It's growing!!! If two are in there... I might just lose it," Spears wrote.

Spears noted that she had perinatal depression during one of her earlier pregnancies, but it was "considered dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her" at the time. However, it is now acceptable for women to talk about it, for which Spears is grateful. "Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," she wrote.

Asghari also celebrated the news on Instagram, sharing a painting of lions with their cub. "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," Asghari wrote. "Fatherhood is something I have always looked forward to, and I don't take [it] lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do."

Spears and Asghari met when she filmed her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. They began dating shortly after that and became engaged in September 2021. Spears has sparked rumors that they secretly married by referring to him as her "husband" in recent Instagram posts, but it is unclear whether they have exchanged vows.

During her conservatorship court battle, Spears testified that her father Jamie Spears and his management team were making it impossible for her to marry or have children with Asghari. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby," Spears testified. "I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me, but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have any more children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good." The conservatorship finally ended in November.