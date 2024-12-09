‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Weds, Announces Pregnancy: Congrats to Falynn Pina

After a nasty breakup riddled with a custody battle and allegations of grooming and physical abuse, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Falynn Pina has married Jaylan Banks, the father of her youngest child, a daughter Emma, and they are officially married. Pina, who was previously married to Porsha Williams’ now estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, made the announcement in an Instagram post. “Yesterday, was a dream come true ✨ I finally got to marry my best friend. In front of our closest friends and family, we shared our forever nuptials where there was endless laughter and tears of joy as we danced the night away. True love is unconditional, kind, patient and most of all…forgiving. Here’s to the beginning of forever with you @itsjaylanbanks 🥂 I love you,” she captioned the carousel of photos, which included a black and white photo of them after the ceremony, and another family shot.

In a separate post, the couple celebrated their impending birth. “Mommy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you, little one❤” she captioned a black and white photo of them in an elevator with Banks cradling her growing belly. They also announced their YouTube channel is back, now that they’ve reconciled, and shared a promo of their latest video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their relationship has been controversial from the start. Guobadia accused Pina and Banks of having an affair and getting pregnant before he filed for divorce and announced his engagement to WIlliams. Pina claimed she and Banks didn’t begin their relationship until her and Guobadia split.

They later appeared on VH1’s Couple’s Retreat where they addressed issues in their relationship regarding an age difference with Pina being nearly a decade older than him, and Banks not being financially stable enough to provide for their large family, which included Pina’s three sons from previous relationships.

When they split, they fought over custody. Banks accused Pina of grooming him, and Pina accused him of being physically abusive.