Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Marry Ahead of Pregnancy Reveal?

Britney Spears began the week with some big news, telling fans she was pregnant with her third child. This will be her first with fiance Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as "husband" in the post. Spears has referred to him this way before, and she sparks wedding speculation each time. The two started dating in 2017 and got engaged in September 2021.

At the start of her Instagram post Monday, Spears said her "husband" told her she was "food pregnant" when she began to gain weight after their Maui trip. She then got a pregnancy test, which confirmed she was expecting. Spears vowed to stay in more often to avoid giving the paparazzi a chance to photograph her pregnant without her permission.

Spears called Asghari her husband in a post on April 6. She wrote about Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson, the two celebrities who left her speechless when they met. "I'm saying all this because it honestly is weird that in social media, the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy," Spears wrote. "And although I love my husband, I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time."

If Spears and Asghari did get married, they did so secretly. During courtroom testimony in June, she testified that she was not allowed to get married or have children. She claimed her father, Jamie Spears, and the conservatorship management forced her to have an IUD placed inside her to prevent her from having more children. Spears said she was thinking of "having another baby" in one of her first Instagram posts after the conservatorship ended in November 2021. She shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

In December, a source told Us Weekly Spears does not plan on having her family at the wedding. "Britney can't wait to get married and truly start her life," the source said. "They've already begun planning, and she is so happy she gets to finally make these decisions."

Spears has made it clear she feels she does not have the support of her family, especially after sister Jamie Lynn Spears published her memoir Things I Should Have Said in January. After the book became a best-seller, Spears accused Jamie Lynn of using Spears' conservatorship battle for profit. "I wish you would take a lie detector test, so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me," Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "I wish the almighty Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you're lying and making money off of me."

Spears is now working on her memoir. The writing process brought up events in her like she has "never been able to express openly," she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. In February, Spears reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster.