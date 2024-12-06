Amber Heard Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Amber Heard is going to be a mom of two. In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Aquaman star revealed she’s pregnant with her second baby. She is already a proud mom to 3½-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige, who was born in April 2021. A spokesperson for Heard confirmed the news, saying, “It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard confirmed Oonagh’s birth when she was three months old, sharing on social media. At the time, she wrote on Instagram that she had “decided I wanted to have a child” four years prior and “wanted to do it on my own terms.” She added: “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard was previously married to Johnny Depp. Their contentious divorce led to a dual defamation trial in Virginia in 2022 after the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued her accusing her of violating an NDA and their divorce agreement to not discuss him publicly when she wrote an op-ed about an abusive ex for The Washington Post. She did not name Depp in the op-ed but she’s previously spoken out and accused him of abuse.

A jury found her guilty and she was ordered to pay Depp $1 million. The debt was settled recently.

After her split from Depp, she dated Tesla founder, Elon Musk. She later dated art dealer Vito Schnabel, Argentinian director Andrés Muschietti, and filmmaker Bianca Butti.