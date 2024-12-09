Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Delivers One Final Dig at Ex Ryan Anderson as She Finalizes Divorce

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson have finalized their divorce after eight months, PEOPLE reports. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star, 33, filed to split from her husband of less than two years in April, just months after she was released from prison in December 2023.

Blanchard told the outlet that after a heated argument with Anderson in March, she realized her marriage wouldn’t work out. “It was kind of like my first shock of holy crap. I’m married,” she said, adding, “It’s kind of like, okay, well, you know that you’re settling — that you’re kind of pushing on to just do what everybody else does in life, but you’re just settling.”

Anderson and Blanchard had connected while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted for her role in the 2015 killing of her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. The two tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony in 2022 ahead of Blanchard’s early release from prison.

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024 in New York City. (Getty Images)

On March 28, Blanchard announced on Facebook that she and her husband had separated before she officially filed for divorce the following month. Soon after, Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, to whom she was engaged from 2018 to 2019 while she was in prison.

In May, Blanchard announced that she and Urker were expecting their first child together, a baby girl due in January. Blanchard has denied any accusations of infidelity when it comes to her relationship with Urker’s proximity to her marriage to Anderson.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

In November, Blanchard announced that she would no longer be sharing personal news on social media in order to protect her family. “Since I was released, I have shared with supporters my hardships and achievements through the lens of social media. However, I find myself at a crossroads that leads me to desire a more private life sharing with only family and close friends these special moments,” she wrote, in part.

“This decision was made with consideration to the well-being of my own mental health that as well as the overall wellbeing of my family and daughter,” the pregnant former inmate wrote. “We are all doing very well and are in good spirits, excited for our futures moving forward. Thank you.”