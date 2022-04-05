Britney Spears Gives Big Career Update

✖

Britney Spears shared a big career update with her fans Monday afternoon. The pop star began work on her memoir, a process she called "healing and therapeutic," over five months after her 13-year conservatorship ended. Spears reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster.

The writing process has brought up past events in Spears' life that she has "never been able to express openly," she wrote in a new Instagram post. "I can only imagine that I do sound childish, but I was extremely young when those events took place... and addressing it now... I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most, and I'm completely aware of that!!! But instead of using my heart... I'm using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me... although he was never bullied or threatened by his family... he took the opportunity to apologize 20 years later!!!"

Spears said her mother and sister also used the "intellectual approach" when writing their books, but they were published while Spears was still in conservatorship. Spears is "not the type of person to bring up uncomfortable conversations" because it is "not respectful," she continued but noted it was finally time to bring up the difficult topics. "When I was younger, there was more of a playful and light approach to everything... it was easy not taking yourself so seriously," Spears noted, adding that she was "treated less than" in the music industry.

The "Toxic" singer felt she was never heard whenever she brought her concerns up. "I was screaming inside, and no matter what I said, it was always looked down on," she wrote. Even when she tried to bring up her concerns to those leading her conservatorship, she was ignored. "Yes, the security, the management, and manly my father who was never available all felt like a cult," she wrote. After that experience, Spears understands the "greed and envy of men and the damage people of power can do!!!"

Spears apologized if she "offended anyone" by sharing these stories at the end of her post. "But just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times, cry on TV, and get a heartfelt 'awww' from most, I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram," she wrote.

In February, publishing insiders told Page Six Spears secured a $15 million publishing deal with Simon & Schuster. "The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas," an insider said. The book will also follow Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears' book Things I Should Have Said, which was released in January. Spears has repeatedly called out the book, claiming it includes lies about her. Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart even issued a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie-Lynn, insisting Spears will "no longer be bullied" by her family.

Spears also plans to record new music. She has not released a new album since Glory in 2016, and her latest single, "Matches," was released in December 2020. Sources told TMZ in November she "wants to go back in the studio."