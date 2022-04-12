Sam Asghari Speaks out After Britney Spears Says She's Pregnant

✖

Sam Asghari is looking forward to becoming a father after fiancée Britney Spears announced Monday that she was pregnant with their first child together. The actor, 28, took to Instagram that same day to share his thoughts on the next step he and the "...Baby One More Time" singer, 40, are taking in their family.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," he wrote alongside a painting of a family of lions. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do." Asghari, who popped the question to the Grammy winner in September 2021, first met his wife-to-be on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

Monday, the Crossroads star revealed she was pregnant with an Instagram post. "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby," the singer wrote. "Four days later I got a little more food pregnant It's growing !!! If two are in there ... I might just loose [sic] it."

Spears, who is also mom to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, continued that during her first two pregnancies, she suffered from perinatal depression. "I have to say it is absolutely horrible ... women didn't talk about it back then," the pop star added, celebrating that "now women talk about it everyday."

"Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret," she concluded, writing that during this pregnancy, she "will be doing yoga every day" and "spreading lots of joy and love!!!" The "Stronger" singer has been open about her desire to expand her family, sharing in a June 2021 court hearing that she was being prevented from having a baby by her conservatorship.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby," she said at the time. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children – any more children."