Fox News personality Kat Timpf has been celebrating her first child with her husband, Cameron Friscia, but it hasn’t been as easy as it should be. She revealed her pregnancy in a July 31 op-ed for the outlet, first learning in May 2024.

It was a surprise for Timpf, who revealed she thought she’d “miscarry” or wouldn’t be able to get pregnant “naturally.” But as she goes on to reveal on social media, she’s had a curveball here to close out the year.

“I’m on crutches right now because my doctor thinks I have a stress factor from being pregnant,” Timpf said back on Oct. 25 in a clip addressing critics of her pregnancy. “And she wants me on crutches every moment that I’m not on stage.”

She notes she has about three months left before giving birth, meaning she could kick off the new year in the hospital. All aspects of becoming a parent and all aspects of being a person, the doubts especially.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m very excited to be pregnant. I’m lucky to be able to do this, and to do it as part of a relationship that has given me the kind of happiness, security, and peace I once doubted could have ever been possible for me,” she wrote back in her announcement. “Still, it’s felt cruel, at times disorienting, and a bit unfair to have to try and figure out how to be a mother when I can hardly remember what it’s like to have one. It’s not that I don’t remember her, of course. It’s just that, after Nov. 5, 2014, everything I’ve done, I’ve done without her.”

She notes that on the anniversary of her mother’s death, she will on the back end of her pregnancy. It also gives her a chance to put it in perspective. “What a world I get to tell my kid about. What a decade my mom missed,” she adds.