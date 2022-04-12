Britney Spears Pregnant With Third Child

✖

Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child, the pop star announced on Instagram Monday. This will be Spears' first child with fiance Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as "husband" in her announcement. Spears, 40, has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

After their trip to Maui, Spears lost weight but gained the weight back, she wrote. At first, Asghari told her she was "food pregnant," but she still got a pregnancy test, which was positive. "I am having a baby... 4 days later, I got a little more food pregnant," Spears wrote. "It's growing!!" She joked that she "might just lose it" if she has twins.

The "Womanizer" singer said she would not be going out much in the future, so the paparazzi could not make money from photos of her pregnant. She also discussed the "absolutely horrible" perinatal depression she struggled with during an earlier pregnancy.

"Women didn't talk about it back then," Spears wrote. "Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her... but now women talk about it every day... thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret." In the end, Spears said she planned to do yoga every day during her pregnancy. "Spreading lots of joy and love," Spears wrote.

Spears' announcement came a few weeks after fans began speculating she was pregnant. On March 18, she shared a TikTok video of a pregnant woman. "Mommy … get me out of here," Spears captioned the post, adding the video creator's username. "I think she's been subtly hinting she is," one fan wrote.

The new post was also Spears' latest to reference Asghari as her husband, although there is no confirmation the two have tied the knot. After five years of dating, they got engaged in September amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. On April 6, Spears wrote about how Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are two celebrities who left her speechless when they met. "I'm saying all this because it honestly is weird that in social media the expectations to be perfect is pretty crazy," Spears wrote. "And although I love my husband, I will be honest and say I get annoyed all the time."

Spears also confirmed she is working on a memoir in a now-deleted Instagram post earlier this month. She reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster. She called wiring the book "healing and therapeutic."