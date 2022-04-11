Britney Spears Goes Nude on Instagram Again, This Time for Adorable Snap With Assistant

✖

Britney Spears has shared another revealing photo with fans, this time with her assistant, Vicky T, in the water. Spears confirmed that she was nude in the caption of an Instagram carousel that showed the two making faces at the camera. The pop star wrote, "Yep … me naked in the pool and my assistant @vickyt holding me like a baby!!!!"

Around November 2021, Vicky T, real name Victoria Asher, apparently joined Spears' team and reportedly introduced herself as an assistant at a Van Gogh event that the "Toxic" star attended. Earlier this year, she tweeted to support Spears' release from her father's longtime conservatorship.

Vicky T was the keytarist of dance-rock-pop group Cobra Starship until their split in November 2015. During the mid-2000s, Cobra Starship had moderate success, touring with Fall Out Boy, releasing songs like "Good Girls Go Bad" with Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester, and composing the main theme for Snakes On A Plane.

She made main title sequences at TCG Studios in her free time following the band's break-up. Among the shows she filmed and developed the opening title sequence for were Orange Is the New Black, Bitten, Homeland, and Satisfaction. After a video of the "Womanizer" singer was shared on her social media accounts in early 2022, the musician got into a spat with some of Spears' fans who believed she had control over Britney's social media accounts. The video showed Vicky T's reflection in a mirror as she filmed the clip.

Vicky T wrote in an Instagram post that she "is in control of MY social media and only MY social media," seemingly responding to the rumors. "Have you ever held up a phone/camera for a friend when they asked you to and they pose and instruct you to accomplish exactly what they want? I'm sure you have. THAT is what is going on here. So many of you are SO quick to judge, SO opinionated and SO controlling and I wish you all would just enjoy scrolling instead of trolling. It's a far more pleasant experience. Try it out!"

On April 5, Spears shared the news that she began working on her memoir, a process the singer described as "healing and therapeutic." Simon & Schuster reportedly signed Spears to a $15 million deal, with a publishing insider telling Page Six, "This is one of the biggest deals in history, second only to the Obamas." It will follow her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' recent book Things I Should Have Said. Spears has consistently criticized the book for containing false information about her. Mathew Rosengart, Spears' lawyer, sent Jamie-Lynn a cease-and-desist letter, claiming that her family will no longer bully Spears.