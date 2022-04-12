Britney Spears' Pregnancy Reveal Came on a Special Anniversary Date

✖

Britney Spears had everyone talking on Monday when she announced that she is expecting a baby with her fiance Sam Asghari. Coincidentally enough, her announcement came on a significant career anniversary. Twenty-two years prior, Spears produced her classic track, "Oops... I Did it Again."

While Spears took to Instagram to share her baby news, many of her fans were already celebrating the anniversary of the release of "Oops... I Did it Again." The music video for the song, with that iconic red latex catsuit and all, premiered on April 10, 2000, on MTV. However, the song was officially released the next day. It's all too fitting that Spears shared the news about such a major milestone in her life on the anniversary of one of her most iconic songs.

Spears shared her pregnancy news via Instagram. She wrote that she initially suspected that there were changes going on in her body when she and Asghari took a trip to Hawaii. The singer said that Asghari joked that she was "food pregnant." But, after she took a pregnancy test, it came back positive. This will be Asghari's first child and Spears' third, as she shares two sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Hours after Spears shared the news, Asghari took to Instagram to share a message of his own. He addressed the topics of both marriage and children, which is interesting to note after Spears referred to him as her "husband" in her own post. Asghari wrote, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do."

It was especially nice to hear Spears' baby news after some of the big allegations that she shared during her conservatorship battle. During the hearing, she claimed that she was being prevented from getting married or having more children. The "Gimme More" singer alleged, "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have anymore children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good." After over a decade, her conservatorship finally came to an end in November.