How Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Changes Will Affect Her Custody of Her and Kevin Federline’s Kids

Britney Spears’ conservatorship might end before 2021 is over, but her custody agreement with Kevin Federline is not likely to change, the former backup dancer’s attorney said Monday. Spears, 39, and Federline, 43, were married from 2004 to 2007 and are parents to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. During the Sept. 29 hearing in Spears’ conservatorship, the judge agreed to suspend her father Jamie Spears as conservator, and the conservatorship could end completely during the Nov. 12 hearing.

On Monday, Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ that even if Spears’ conservatorship is dissolved, the custody agreement between Spears and Federline will remain the same. That is partly due to their ages. As teenagers, they have a significant voice in their future, Kaplan explained. If they decide there is nothing wrong with the agreement, nothing will change. As the agreement stands now, Sean and Jayden can visit Spears whenever they want to or whenever she wants to see them.

Sean and Jayden have rarely appeared in public. On Oct. 5, Federline’s friend Eddie Morales shared a photo of the two visiting the choreographer’s house. Morales, who referred to the two as his nephews, also included a video of Jayden playing the piano. “During times of grief knowing u have [family] really feels worth living… talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller than my hands now look at #life how beautiful gods work is… love you bro, [Federline],” Morales wrote.

Spears’ conservatorship was established in 2008, while she and Federline’s custody battle played out in public. It appears to be close to finally ending though, as Judge Brenda Perry granted her request to suspend Jamie’s role as conservator of her estate. CPA John Zabel was chosen to continue in the role until at least the next court hearing on Nov. 12, when Perry could decide to dissolve the conservatorship completely. Jamie’s attorney wanted the conservatorship ended completely, arguing that the suspension will allow Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart to “go digging” to find evidence of alleged conservatorship abuse.

Over the weekend, a source close to the case told The Daily Mail Rosengart wants the court to subpoena Spears and manager Robin Greenhill so they could be interviewed under oath about the alleged monitoring and recording of Spears during the conservatorship. Those allegations came to light in The New York Times Presents documentary “Controlling Britney Spears,” in which a former employee for Black Box Security claimed Jamie hired the firm to surveil the singer and even had her bedroom bugged. Rosengart said this may have been a violation of recording laws, especially if Spears’ conversations with her previous attorney were recorded.

“All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court,” Jamie’s attorney told the New York Times. “His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator – and the court’s approval of his actions – speak for themselves.”