Jana Kramer’s Husband Allan Russell Won’t ‘Ever Allow’ Her to Film Sex Scenes

Jana Kramer’s husband Allan Russell has some limitations when it comes to her acting career. Candidly discussing about a recent sex scene between Wes Bentley and Dawn Olivieri’s characters on Yellowstone during the Dec. 8 episode of Kramer’s iHeart podcast, Whine Down, the former soccer player said he would go “Tommy Lee on everyone” if the One Tree Hill alum, 41, ever had to film intimate sex scenes.

“There’s not part of me that will ever, ever, ever allow that, ever, for a man to be that close to you like that,” the 43-year-old Scotland native, who married Kramer in July, said.

When Kramer pushed the topic, asking if her husband would have any leniency if Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan “has me audition and I book a role where I have to have that scene,” Russell remained steadfast in his beliefs.

“Then I will go Tommy Lee on everyone,” he said. “I will be phoning the producers and threatening the producers, ‘You need to change that scene. Well, this for the good of your health, you need to change this scene.’”

Russell explained such scenes are “not good for a marriage, that type of role. It’s not. Especially [as] a man who’s not in the acting world, it’s difficult, therefore that’s my opinion based on, I’m not in that world.” Seemingly attempting to drive his point home, he decided to “flip” the table, asking the singer and actress, “Can you imagine that we’re both actors in a situation where I’ve stripped this woman naked and I start to go down on her. How would you like that, babe?”

Although Kramer sympathized with her husband, she acknowledged that intimate scenes come with the job, adding that they aren’t her favorite.

“It’s literally the most uncomfortable thing ever,” she said, noting that only the actors and the sound technicians are allowed on set while filming those scenes. “It’s so uncomfortable for the people that are doing it. And it’s not a sexy thing.”

After Kramer went on to mention some of the more intimate scenes throughout her career, Russell interrupted, “I don’t care. I don’t care. If you’re locking eyes with another man and you’re f–ing naked.” Kramer corrected him stating, “You’re never fully naked though,” but her husband countered, “You can see everything.”

The couple ultimately weren’t able to see eye-to-eye, Kramer declaring after several minutes of back-and-forth discussion, “I literally can’t win.” Russell responded, “No, you can’t win, so don’t try.”

After announcing their engagement in May 2023 after six months of dating, Kramer and Russell welcomed their first child together, son Roman, that November. The couple went on to tie the knot in Scotland back in July.