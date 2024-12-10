Singer-Songwriter Hirie Welcomes Her Second Child

Hirie is a mom times two! The singer-songwriter and her husband Jamey Jetton welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Luca, this month, the proud parents sharing news of their adorable arrival Tuesday.

“Luca [blue heart emoji] welcome to the world my love,” the proud parents wrote alongside a sweet video of Hirie cradling their sleeping newborn. The post was met with plenty of congratulations, with one person writing, “Omgggggg he’s precious!!! So happy for you and the family.”

Baby Luca marks baby No. 2 for Hirie, real name Trish Jetton, and her husband, who have been together for 16 years. The couple are also parents to 12-year-old daughter Beija. They announced they had another little one on the way back in May when they shared a video of their gender reveal, Hirie writing in the caption of the clip, which showed the family of three surrounded in blue confetti, “3 become 4 Baby Jamey coming December ’24.”

Hirie documented her pregnancy in the months that followed, revealing in August as she marked six months of being pregnant that she and her husband planned to name their little one Luca, which means “bringer of light.” Days after her September baby shower, Hirie penned an emotional message reflecting on her journey to becoming a mother of two as she approached her due date.

“A little nervous to start nesting as it’s been 13 years since I did it last and the decision fatigue is real!! But what an honor it is,” she wrote. “Now more than when I was younger, I have seen what a privilege it is bringing life into the world and how much responsibility is tied to raising them with empathy, compassion, curiosity and love but also self-worth, accountability, dignity and boundaries… So here’s to parenting, re-parenting, self-parenting and allowing mistakes to be our greatest teachers.”

In a hilarious update just days before giving birth, Hirie shared all of the ways she was attempting to induce labor, including running up and down stairs, drinking raspberry leaf tea, and “bouncing on my preggo ball,” among others as she asked her followers for “other things I should try to help move my labor along.”

Hirie is a singer-songwriter who fronts the pop/reggae band HIRIE. Amidst her pregnancy, the group released their latest single, “Greatest Teacher,” on Oct. 3.