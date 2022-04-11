Why Britney Spears Was Unable to Have a Baby While in Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she is expecting a child with her fiance Sam Asghari. Fans were particularly thrilled for the singer as her announcement came after her conservatorship battle, during which she claimed that she was being prevented from having another baby.

Spears spoke out about the conservatorship for the first time in years and shared some major allegations about what she underwent during that 13-year period. During the hearing, she alleged that she was not allowed to get married or have children while she was bound to the conservatorship. The singer told the judge, “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can’t get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don’t want me to have anymore children. This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After her conservatorship came to an end in November after 13 years, Spears shared her hopes of becoming a mother again. On Instagram, she wrote that she was thinking of “having another baby” and continued, “I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure.” Spears is a mother to two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Now, she’s set to add another little one to her brood.

Spears announced on Monday that she was expecting a child with Asghari. She first noticed that there were changes in her body while they were away on vacation in Hawaii. At first, Asghari, whom Spears referred to as her “husband,” joked that she was “food pregnant.” However, Spears later took a pregnancy test and it turned out to be positive. The singer ended her message by writing that she will be keeping a low profile during the course of her pregnancy so that the paparazzi can’t profit off of photos of her. She also acknowledged her concerns about dealing with “absolutely horrible” perinatal depression, which she struggled with during a previous pregnancy.

“Women didn’t talk about it back then,” Spears wrote. “Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her… but now women talk about it every day… thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.” Spears is focused on positivity amid her pregnancy, ending her Instagram post by writing that she’ll be “Spreading lots of joy and love.”