Travis Barker Posts Photo of Tatted-Up Kourtney Kardashian

With the help of some new fan art, Kourtney Kardashian is pulling off the tattooed look. The reality star’s fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of the couple on Instagram with Kardashian rocking some ink that matched his, including a large chest tattoo and full sleeves on her legs and arms. Barker tagged the artist, Cheyenne Randall, In the comment section.

Randall, whose Instagram account has amassed 190k followers, specializes in creating art that adds tattoos to famous celebrities. “This was a fun one working on top of this dope photo of [Travis Barker] and [Kourtney Kardashian] by [Julia Kulik],” Randall shared on Instagram.

Barker has been known for his extensive tattoos and even responded to a fan in December who asked him if he worried about all the ink looking bad as he got older. “When I’m older I’m probably gonna hang out with other badass tattooed dudes and generally look awesome,” Barker commented. “What are you gonna do when you just look like every other old person?”

The image of a tatted-up Kardashian proved to be fun for fans who loved seeing her twinning with Barker, which incited more pleasant conversation than the Poosh founder has been facing lately. Not only have people been speculating about how much plastic surgery she and her famous sisters have gotten over the years, but she is also frequently mom-shamed.

Kardashian is no stranger to a social media clapback, responding just earlier this month to a person who commented on her swimsuit shot, “Not to be that girl but… is that a pregnant belly?” The mother-of-three, who just got engaged to Travis Barker in October, quickly replied, “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

Back in August, Kardashian shut down similar speculation when a commenter on Instagram asked in the comment section of an outfit shot, “Is there a baby in there?” Kardashian responded in the best way to the probing, simply writing back, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”