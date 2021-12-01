Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Instagram Troll Asking If She’s Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian shared more revealing bikini photos on Wednesday, earning plenty of fire and heart emojis in the comments. It also earned an impolite remark from one Instagram troll who wanted to know if the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant. Kardashian, who shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, had the perfect response for the troll.

“Not to be that girl but… is that a preg belly,” the troll wrote, adding a kissing emoji as if that would make the question any less inappropriate. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” Kardashian, 41, swung back. The photos in Kardashian’s post showed her in a pool, with the light hitting the water in a way to make it look purple. One picture co-starred her daughter, Penelope, 9. An hour later, Kardashian posted a picture with her fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kardashian’s frustration after seeing another person ask if she is pregnant is understandable. She has faced comments like these countless times in recent months. Last year, she told fans that this is just the shape of her body. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she wrote to one fan, reports PEOPLE. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

She also brought up the comments during an Instagram Live session with her friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard. One time, she responded to the pregnancy question with “Put the blessing out there though” and a praying-hands emoji. “So many of the comments were like, ‘Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?’ … I could’ve taken that offensively … but I know that I didn’t look pregnant,” Kardashian said at the time. “I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. I’ve been pregnant three times.” Kardashian went on to say that it is “very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take it offensively.” She wanted to “put out a good vibe” in that case.

Kardashian also shares sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, with Disick. She started dating Barker in January and they got engaged in October. Sources told E! News in late October the two both wanted children. “They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families,” one of the sources said at the time. “Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do.”