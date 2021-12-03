Kourtney Kardashian Gets Mom-Shamed for Daughter Penelope’s New Look

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 9-year-old daughter Penelope is already getting a taste of the TikTok influencer life, but some of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians kid’s followers are giving her parents the side-eye for allowing her to rock acrylic nails. Penelope’s account, which already has more than 2.3 million followers, includes beauty and lifestyle content, including videos of the little girl testing a hot wax warmer and taste testing a canned drink, the latter of which was posted Wednesday.

In the video, Penelope can be seen with light brown long acrylic nails as she opens up a can of soda and pours the drink into an ice-filled mug. The beverage gets a thumbs up from Penelope, as well as her mom later in the video, but the comment section was filled with people giving Kardashian the thumbs down for letting her daughter have fake nails.

“How do you have [nail] extensions you’re literally 9,” one person asked, as another chimed in, “Wait she’s like 7 and has acrylics?!” A third person asked, “I mean how she handle those nails in her playtime?” while another noted, “The nails are cute but damn it makes her seem way older with a set on like that.” Penelope had even more defenders of her look, however.

“Wow I saw elsewhere people freaking out. I let my daughter wear press-on nails for dress up, she loves it. Didn’t so know it’s so controversial lol,” one person commented, as another wrote, “Love your nails girly!” A different TikTok user added, “Can’t understand why people are mad [about] press-on nails, they look cute man,” while yet another joked, “She has better nails than me.”

Penelope has been loving her new TikTok account since her profile was reinstated. The 9-year-old previously had a secret account that was disabled for violating “community guidelines” after fans discovered it, as you have to be 13 years or older to have a TikTok account. Since then, Kardashian joined her daughter’s account, and the bio notes it is “managed by an adult.” Kardashian has popped up in many of the TikToks Penelope has posted, as has her husband-to-be Travis Barker.