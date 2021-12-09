Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Plastic Surgery Accusations

Kourtney Kardashian is clapping back at an Instagram commenter who claimed she got “plenty” of plastic surgery over the years. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended up in the comment section of the [popcultureangel] fan account after it shared a number of photos of the famous reality family from earlier on in the KUWTK days.

“The Kardashians before they became ‘The Kardashians,’” the account captioned the gallery, prompting a number of comments about the Kardashian-Jenners’ different appearances. “Only one who didn’t change was Kourt,” one person commented, with another user responding, “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them. Botox, nose job, some sort of butt shot or bbl just to start.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kardashian somehow saw the comment, despite not following the account, and quickly set that person straight when it came to her appearance. “No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks. And you were just getting started,” she wrote. The exchange caught the attention of Comments By Celebs, which shared it to their grid.

While some people in comments applauded Kardashian for standing up for herself when it came to discussions about her body, even more were trying to parse what the Poosh founder was actually saying. “Am I slow? Or is everyone else confused about her comment,” one person wrote, as another joked, “I had a stroke trying to read that.” A different user agreed, “I’ve been staring at this for 5 minutes trying to understand it,” while another chimed in, “It doesn’t make sense, but go off.”

Kardashian is no stranger to a social media clapback, responding just earlier this month to a person who commented on her swimsuit shot, “Not to be that girl but… is that a pregnant belly?” The mother-of-three, who just got engaged to Travis Barker in October, quickly replied, “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?”

Back in August, Kardashian shut down similar speculation when a commenter on Instagram asked in the comment section of an outfit shot, “Is there a baby in there?” Kardashian responded in the best way to the probing, simply writing back, “I’m a woman with a BODY.”