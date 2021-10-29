Where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Stand on Having a Baby Together

Kourtney Kardashian and her soon-to-be husband Travis Barker reportedly can’t wait to add to their family. Multiple sources tell E! News that the two are “hoping to be expecting by next year.”

Barker and Kardashian made their engagement official after weeks of speculation and rumors on Oct. 21. Barker got down on one knee in a beautifully romantic beach ceremony with roses covering the beach. Kardashian shared the intimate moment on Instagram, leaving a brief caption that read “Forever,” This will be the Poosh’s founder’s first marriage and Barker’s second.

The insider shared that the couple “both love kids” and “would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done.” A second source added that the eldest Kardashian feels even more comfortable following that desire with her rocker fiance. “Now that she’s with Travis, she wants it even more,” the second source shares.

A third source told the outlet that the Kardashian family is completely behind the couple through such a momentous time and fully supports the idea of them having more kids. “They are both really great parents and enjoy spending time with their families,” the third source shares. “Travis has been known to be such an amazing dad, so it seems like the natural thing for them to do.”

Pregnancy rumors have circulated for months since the couple began dating at the beginning of this year. Kardashian, when asked if she was pregnant by the Blink-182 bandmember, responded: “No I wish.” Months later, in April, Kardashian told her followers that she wanted them to “put the blessing out there.” Kardashian has joked previously with her friend Megan Fox that she and the “Jennifer’s Body” star are with their future “baby daddies” at the 2021 MTV VMA Awards. Fox is currently tied to musician and actor Machine Gun Kelly.

Kardashian and Barker became incredibly close over a short period of time, but sources claimed the two were “in it for the long haul.”

“They are head over heels and never experienced love like this,” the insider shared. “Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It’s very different than her other relationships and all positive.” As the couple begins the planning portion of the relationship, sources say Kardashian is looking “to do the whole big traditional wedding ceremony and everything.”