Kourtney Kardashian Continues Having Fun With Pregnancy Rumors With Latest Poosh Article

While some celebrities get frustrated with pregnancy rumors, Kourtney Kardashian has gone in an opposite direction, appearing to make fun of them with a recent Poosh article. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star's relationship with Travis Barker has been heating up, leading to rumors they are expecting and even engaged. Barker's daughter Alabama Barker recently got the engagement rumors fired up when she referred to Kardashian as her "stepmom."

Back on Friday, Kardashian shared a link to a new Poosh article headlined "Eat These Foods If You're Trying to Get Pregnant" on her Instagram Story, reports InTouch Weekly. The article includes an interview with dietician Rachel Swanson. "For those trying to get pregnant—it’s never too early to start eating as if you already are," Swanson told the site. Poosh is a lifestyle website Kardashian launched in March 2019.

Kardashian, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, started dating in January, although they had been friends for years before their relationship turned romantic. In recent weeks, there have been rumors that their relationship is only getting more serious, especially after Alabama, 15, referred to Kardashian as her "stepmom" during an Instagram Live session with friends. Barker and Kardashian were also in Las Vegas earlier this month, which sparked speculation that they even got married. The drummer was also seen rubbing his hands across Kardashian's stomach, which was the reason for the pregnancy rumors. Sources later told TMZ on July 17 that they are not married or engaged yet.

Kardashian has three children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler are parents to Alabama and son Landon, 17. A source recently told Life & Style that Kardashian's children enjoy spending time with Barker. "They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives," the source said. "He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney."

Meanwhile, Disick is reportedly getting used to the idea of Kardashian being with Barker. "Kourtney and Travis have this out-of-this-world connection and it's hard for them to keep their hands off each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight after Barker and Kardashian spent the weekend at a hotel in Montecito, California. "Scott has gotten more used to the idea that Kourtney and Travis' relationship is serious but it's not his favorite subject of discussion."