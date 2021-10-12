Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Reveal the Bizarre Text Conversation That Kick-Started Their Romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have fallen in love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass last year, but the two actually met briefly years prior in a bizarre interaction that would be echoed back in their first text message exchange. The actress, 35, and musician, 31, opened up about their romance in a new profile with GQ, sharing that while they might have technically met years prior, they didn’t “see each other.”

“I don’t remember your face… And I definitely would have remembered his face,” Fox explained. ‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” Fox theorized they “weren’t allowed to see each other” yet by their “spirit guides” who kept them from seeing each other’s faces that night. “Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you,” she told Kelly. “It was better that I didn’t know.”

Their second interaction came on set in 2020 and was far more meaningful. In their first scene together, the rapper had a line of dialogue to Fox’s character they described as “f—ed up,” which he referenced in his first few text messages to her. Another said, “I am weed,” echoing the first sentence he ever said to her. Fox, nevertheless, was charmed. “I just responded like, ‘How every fairy tale begins,’” she recalled, “to which he ended the conversation with, ‘All the good ones at least…’”

The two continued texting before graduating to talking on the phone. “Did you ever talk to a girl for three hours on the phone in your whole life?” Fox teased her beau. “Were you like, ‘How the f— am I going to talk to her?’” The “Bloody Valentine” artist responded that their conversation “felt like five minutes” instead of three hours, remembering even their first physical encounter was magic. “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me,” he said. “We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”