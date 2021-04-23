Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Cuddle up Together on Rapper's 31st Birthday

✖

Machine Gun Kelly rang in his 31st birthday at a late-night party with girlfriend Megan Fox and friends like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker by his side. The "Bloody Valentine" singer, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared several videos and photos to his Instagram Story of the celebration at Delilah in Los Angeles, one of which shows him kissing Fox before blowing out the candles on his cake. "Dream big," he captioned the video.

MGK also shared a video of himself smashing a cake, writing, "It's my birthday. I love you all," and posted several moments from throughout the night on his main feed. He captioned the birthday post, "I’ll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy," adding a knife emoji to complete the edgy chic vibe of the party, which was complete with spiked birthday balloons and pink and black decor.

Fox penned her own birthday post for her boyfriend, writing alongside a photo of the two posing for a mirror post, "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby." The Jennifer's Body actress and rapper first met in March 2020 on the set of their upcoming movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass and hit things off right away. Amid rumors of their budding relationship, Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed in May of that year that he and the actress had been separated for months and were co-parenting sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. Fox officially filed for divorce in November 2020.

Kelly and Fox haven't been shy about their affection for one another, with the musician telling NME in October that the actress had changed his entire outlook on life, as he was "in a drunken stupor" while recording album Tickets to My Downfall before meeting her. "I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person," he told the outlet. "There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality. I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f—ing life."