Machine Gun Kelly Channels Tommy Lee Again as Megan Fox Transforms Into Pamela Anderson at Halloween Party

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox chose to go as another celebrity couple during a Halloween party Friday night. They dressed as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, mimicking the former couple's memorable look at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, played the Mötley Crüe drummer in Netflix's 2019 movie The Dirt.

Fox and MGK committed to the 1990s look at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills. Fox even donned a bleached blonde wig and manicured nails. She wore a skin-tight two-tone red latex mini dress that looked just like the one Anderson wore in 1995. MGK's look was a little simpler, as he only had to wear black leather pants and a white tank top. His hairstyle mimicked Lee's, although MGK didn't try to tweak his own tattoos to match Lee's.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos)

Fox was also not the only celebrity to attend the Casamigos party as Anderson, notes Entertainment Tonight. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan wore Anderson's Baywatch costume. There were many others recreating '90s moments, like Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari recreating Anna Nicole Smith's brief marriage to J. Howard Marshall II. Rebel Wilson and her friends also dressed up in giant Barbie boxes.

In February 2021, Lee praised MGK's performance in The Dirt. "Machine Gun Kelly f-—ng murdered it," Lee said on Steve-O's Wild Ride. "It was so funny, I've known that guy for a couple [of] years right and he calls me up and goes 'Dude, you're not going to believe this.' And I'm like, 'What?' He goes, 'Dude I'm f—ing playing you in the movie,' and I was like what!"

Lee went on to note that MGK wanted to get everything about the drummer perfect in the movie. "He came over, we spent a couple of days going through the script, and then he went out and took like four months of drum lessons, learning the spinnings and all the s— that I do," Lee recalled. "All my intricacies, just mannerisms, when I play. And dude it was so bizarre, I [have] never seen somebody that dedicated to nailing something. He was like, 'I want to know this, I want to know that, I'm going to take the lessons and I'm going to murder this.'"

Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998. Their relationship was recently the subject of Pam & Tommy, an eight-episode limited series on Hulu starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan in the title roles. The series centers on their tumultuous marriage and the infamous leak of their sex tape.