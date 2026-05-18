2 WWE Superstars Get Married — Which Couple Will Tie the Knot Next?

Two of WWE’s most exciting wrestlers have confirmed their long-rumored romance in a big way: a wedding announcement.

Former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY has tied the knot with Nakuru, the just-signed WWE wrestler previously known as EVIL in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The appeared on the TV show Jônetsu Tairiku to announce the news. They also shared wedding photos and a public statement about the marriage.

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“To everyone who has always offered us such warm support: On a personal note, we would like to take this opportunity to announce that: NARAKU (formerly EVIL), currently signed to WWE, and IYO SKY (formerly Io Shirai), also signed to WWE, are husband and wife,” the statement read, per a Google Translation. “We began our respective journeys in professional wrestling in Japan, each witnessing different landscapes and gazing up at different ‘skies.’ However, starting this early summer, we feel a deep sense of destiny and joy in becoming colleagues—and true partners—as we take on the same stage across the ocean: WWE.

“From this day forward, as husband and wife, we will support one another in our daily lives. Furthermore, as WWE ‘Superstars,’ we will share both the solitary ‘darkness’ and the glory that come with the profession; we will strive to elevate one another and dedicate ourselves to ensuring that each of us shines even brighter.”

They ended the announcement asking fans for their “continued guidance and unwavering support” going forward.

Which WWE Superstars Will Follow IYO SKY and Naraku Down the Aisle?

There are plenty of WWE Superstars currently in headline-making relationships that could tie the knot. Take Tiffany Stratton (SmackDown) and Shady Elnahas (NXT), who just got matching tattoos, for example. However, there are two WWE couple we already know are set to wed soon.

The first couple is former United States Champion Carmelo Hayes (SmackDown) and former NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan (NXT). They became engaged in the summer of 2025, with Hayes recently confirming a 2026 wedding date.

However, Hayes’ former NXT ally-turned-rival, Trick Williams, might also be ready to say “I do” soon. The current United States Champion is engaged to fellow SmackDown Superstar Lash Legend following a late 2025 proposal.

It’s unclear which pair will walk down the aisle first. (We’d guess Hayes and Jordan, given they got engaged first, but every couple is different!)