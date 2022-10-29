Mötley Crüe's Replacement for Departing Member Revealed

Mötley Crüe is now moving on without guitarist Mick Mars, but they've already found a replacement. While confirming the rock legend's departure from the group as they continue their tour, the rock band announced that John 5 would be their new member. John 5 is a well-known name amongst instrumentalists, having previously showcased his talents alongside Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson.

"While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx said in their joint statement. "We have watched Mick manage his Ankylosing Spondylitis for decades and he has always managed it with utmost courage and grace. To say 'enough is enough' is the ultimate act of courage. Mick's sound helped define Mötley Crüe from the minute he plugged in his guitar at our very first rehearsal together. The rest, as they say, is history. We'll continue to honor his musical legacy. We will carry out Mick's wish and continue to tour the world as planned in 2023. No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward. We'll see you Crüeheads out on the road!"

John 5 (real name John William Lowery) also shared a statement alongside his new bandmates that read, "I am honored to carry on Mick's legacy and am looking forward to playing these songs."

While Mars is no longer a member of the touring lineup, it's unclear if he is still an official member of the group, in general. Mar's rep simply notes he's stepping away in a touring capacity, but the band's statement seems more definitive. No word on if Mars intends to record with the group or appear in a non-performance capacity at future events.

"Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band," his rep's statement said, via Consequence. "Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine."