Tommy Lee Follows NFSW Instagram Moment by Mocking The Kardashians Photoshops

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has a lot of fun on Instagram, even if he sometimes reveals a bit too much to onlookers. But following his NSFW reveal from the tub, Lee dropped a post that shared some of his spotlight with the Kardashian family.

Posting a meme using a photo of the sisters and mother Kris Jenner, Lee seems to indicate he's giving them their "old faces" back. The clip marches forward by Photoshopping older face photos of the Kardashians onto their new looks, highlighting the changes in makeup, cosmetic work and other computer magic used to keep the family looking perfect. Those cameras are always running!

The post dropped shortly after Lee's eye-catching viral post, leaving the comments full of fans and comedians agreeing with the video. "More plastic than the oceans," one wrote. "They all looked better with their original faces," another added. "You get a nose job and you get a nose job," a third wrote, channeling Oprah Winfrey's old saying.

Khloe Kardashian seemed to get the brunt of the criticism from fans, which seems par for the course considering how she is typically covered in the media. According to The Sun, Khloe Kardashian claims she only had cosmetic surgery once, for her nose, but Dr. Anthony Youn calls the claim into question, noting that it would seem she has had at least two surgeries and other procedures. Pointing that out because it all seems like a great use of time.

It does seem like a cycle that continues to feed itself. Celebrity clearly gets cosmetic surgery to change their look after coverage, sparking more coverage, leading to a denial that any cosmetic surgery was undertaken. Toss in a few cryptic posts on social media and unnamed sources, you have a beat growing. And a stew, maybe?

That said, the Kardashians are big enough celebrities and notable members of society that they will always be targets for coverage. They are also always in the headlines, with Kim Kardashian breaking up with Pete Davidson, Kourtney Kardashian getting married and taking PDA shots all over the place, Kendall Jenner modeling all the time, Kylie Jenner self-making billions and Khloe Kardashian welcoming another child into the world with Tristan Thompson, her ex.

None of them have posted intentional accidental nudes on social media, though. Tommy Lee still holds that distinction.