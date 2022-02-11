Pamela Anderson Responds to ‘Pam and Tommy’ Series Premiere on Hulu

Pamela Anderson has reportedly responded to the Pam & Tommy series that recently premiered on Hulu. According to a source who spoke with Entertainment Weekly, Anderson has absolutely no interest in watching the series. “I do know she’ll never, never watch this,” the source said. “Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.”

The source continued, “As a friend of Pamela, at least no one will ever ask me again if the tape was really stolen. But imagine if a celebrity today had their nudes leaked and then Hollywood recreated not just the crime but the actual nudes – that would never happen.” The source then added, “In the ’90s, Pamela’s body was deemed by a judge to be public property. There was no question the tape was stolen property, but the court decided it wasn’t private property because her body belonged to the world.”

Pam & Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. The series is loosely based on the real-life controversy surrounding the theft and illegal distribution of Anderson and Lee’s private sex tape that they made on their honeymoon. In addition to James and Stan, Pam & Tommy also stars Seth Rogen and Nick Offerman as the two men who stole the sex tape and then sold it online in the late ’90s. The series debuted on Feb. 2, only on Hulu in the U.S., though internationally it is available on Disney+ via the Star brand, which is for the company’s mature content.

Speaking to EW, the source added that in the wake of the #MeToo movement, “Pamela is somehow still the exception to the rule. She’s still up for grabs. That’s messed up. Yes, it’s brief clips – but to me the most damning aspect is that [Pam & Tommy] didn’t just tell the story, they recreated moments from the boat.”

Additionally, the insider clarified that Anderson “never commented on Lily’s look and would never do so,” speaking to claims that the former Baywatch actress was critical of James’ appearance in the series. “This poor starlet has had to hear that Pamela thinks she’s trash – it just never happened,” the source continued. “The headlines around that are just totally screwed up.” Finally, the source said that Anderson is not paying much attention to the show because she is now “focused on her life in Vancouver.” They added that “she doesn’t read the headlines” and “she’s happy to be focused on her philanthropic efforts and wants any press she ever gets to be about that now.”