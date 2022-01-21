Pamela Anderson and Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst Break up After 1 Year of Marriage

Pamela Anderson and her fourth husband, her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, have called it quits. The two were married for just over a year. Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, and Rick Salomon.

A representative for Anderson, 54, told PEOPLE that she and Hayhurst broke up. The two married on Christmas Eve 2020 and were living in Canada together. In March 2021, she listed her Malibu mansion for $14.9 million to live in Canada year-round.

The former couple married at Anderson’s home in Vancouver Island, Canada. They went public with their relationship in September 2020, just seven months after she split from producer Jon Peters. At that time, a source told PEOPLE they had been together “for a while” already. “She’s very happy,” the source told the magazine. “And they’ve been together for the entire pandemic. She’s super happy and he’s been helping her fix up her home on Vancouver Island.”

Hayhurst was Anderson’s fourth husband. She was first married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998, and they share sons Brandon Tomas and Dylan Jagger. In 2006, she married Kid Rock, but they divorced the following year. She marred Salomon in 2007 and 2014, with both marriages lasting less than a year. In January 2020, Anderson said she married Peters, but she said they split just weeks later. Anderson later confirmed she and Peters never legally married.

In February 2021, Anderson and Hayhurst appeared on the U.K. talk show Loose Women together via video link right from their bed. She called Hayhurst a “good guy.” The Baywatch star explained, “He’s the kinda guy I would have met if I didn’t go round the world and get crazy. It’s nice to be with a real man who can actually change a lightbulb. He’s useful. It’s a new thing.”

In January 2021, a woman claiming to be Hayhurst’s ex accused him of having an affair with Anderson while they were still together. “I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me,” the woman, identified as Carey, told The Sun. “We were all totally blindsided by this; it’s been so hard for us. It’s sad that people celebrate this and cheer them on when it started with deceit, denials, and life-shattering choices for all the people involved.”

Anderson’s tumultuous relationship with Lee will be back in the spotlight thanks to Hulu’s upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy. The series stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee. The first three episodes will be released on Feb. 2.