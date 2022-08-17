Machine Gun Kelly Calls Megan Fox His 'Wife' Amid Break-up Rumors

Machine Gun Kelly is putting rumors of a split from fiancée Megan Fox to rest. The "Bloody Valentine" artist referred to Fox as his "wife" during a concert in Cleveland on Saturday, telling the crowd about the phone call they had before he went on stage amid speculation that the two lovebirds had called it quits.

"I talked to my wife before I got on stage tonight," Kelly told fans from the stage, as per Us Weekly. "She said, 'When you're on stage, you're where you love to be. Don't think about anything, you don't have to prove anything to anybody. They all came to see you, so just give them the best f-king performance of their life.'" Kelly apparently took Fox's advice, ending the night with a bloody face he showed off on his Instagram Story. "Oh, my God, Cleveland," the rocker told the camera, showing off his injury. "That was f-king insane."

Kelly, born Colson Baker, met and fell in love with the Transformers actress on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in 2020. In January of this year, the two took their love to the next level as Kelly popped the question. "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. ... Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox wrote on Instagram of the proposal. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. ...and then we drank each other's blood."

In April, the Jennifer's Body star couldn't hold back her affection while celebrating Kelly's 32nd birthday on Instagram. "The world has no idea what a gentle, beautiful heart you have. How generous and how thoughtful you are... How absurdly strange and smart and witty you are...," she wrote in a tribute at the time. "You are by far the most unique human I have ever met. And if I could get the boy who has everything something special for his birthday – I would lift the veil off of their eyes so they could see what I see."

Fox concluded, "You're such a gorgeous soul. I'm honored to love you and to be the recipient of your love." Prior to dating Kelly, Fox was married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children – Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. Kelly is father to 13-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.