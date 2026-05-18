Are Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Confirmed Dating?

Are Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi dating? The two have sparked dating rumors as of late, and recent photos are adding fuel to the fire.

In a new photo published by TMZ, the supermodel and actor can be seen enjoying what appears to be a date complete with snacks and wine on a beach. The news outlet reports that the photo is from last weekend.

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What’s more is that Jenner and Elordi were also spotted hanging out with Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and her famous boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, over the weekend. The foursome was seen driving around the streets of Los Angeles Saturday night.

Though they all hid their faces from cameras, in photos obtained by DeuxMoi, Elordi could be seen behind the wheel with Kendall in the passenger seat while Kylie and Chalamet shared the backseat with friend of the group Renell Medrano.

Chalamet and Kylie have been dating for over three years. Though Kendall and Elordi have been friends for years, their recent activities have fans raising their eyebrows. They were photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March, and reunited a month later at Coachella to watch Justin Bieber’s headline performance.

Fans are so intrigued by the relationship that they’ve started betting on the topic. On Polymarket, bettors currently give them a 54% chance to confirm their romantic relationship by June 30. That figure has gone up significantly since the start of the weekend, when it was sitting at a lowly 13%.

Neither Kendall nor Elordi have addressed the speculation publicly, though Jenner has kept her past romances with Devin Booker and Bad Bunny largely out of the spotlight. Elordi was last linked to Olivia Jade Giannulli, whom he dated on and off for years before breaking up in August.