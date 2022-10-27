Megan Fox Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With NFSW 'Kill Me' Comment

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly gone their separate ways? While the rumor mill is heating up with breakup rumors, Fox addressed the matter with a rather NSFW comment. InTouch Weekly reported that Fox left a comment on one of Kelly's Instagram posts, and it set the record straight once and for all.

This all began when Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted photos from his appearance at the TIME100 Next Gala on Tuesday. As seen in the snaps, he donned a leather and corset ensemble. He captioned the photos with, "I came for the Targaryen BDSM party." Fox was a big fan of her man's get-up, as she left him a very flirty comment.

"Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth," Fox wrote along with a heart eyes emoji. "Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options." Given that Fox wasn't afraid to showcase her love for Kelly so publicly, it stands to reason that there's no trouble in paradise between the pair. Despite the breakup rumors, Fox and Kelly have been going strong for quite some time now. After a year and a half of dating, they became engaged in January 2022.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic," Fox wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the special moment. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma." She added, "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

More recently, Us Weekly reported that Fox and Kelly have been dealing with some challenges amidst their engagement. Still, they're reportedly still "secretly planning their wedding" and "working hard on themselves" at the same time. A source told the outlet, "They've worked on their problems and worked really hard to get to the place where they are today. It's still a struggle at times and they tend to have a lot of ups and downs. He is making a lot of effort to be more mature. He's not always easy to deal with. He still has this teenage side to him."