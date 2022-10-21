Megan Fox Has No Patience for Fans Asking About Her Kids

Megan Fox is firing back at a troll asking about the whereabouts of her three kids. The Transformers actress got sassy in the comment section of her latest swingset photoshoot, which she captioned, "Pick me energy," alongside a black heart and crescent moon. While Fox's fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, joked that she had "corrupted our swing" with the steamy shots, not all of the comments were positive.

One follower asked simply, "Where your kids at?" prompting a sarcastic response from Fox. "Wait wait wait. I...have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!" she clapped back. "Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Fox is mom to three children, 6-year-old Journey, 8-year-old Bodhi, and 10-year-old Noah, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, is dad to 13-year-old daughter Casie. In April, Fox opened up about how "hard" it is to be away from her kids for work in an interview with Glamour. "I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she explained. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."

"I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she added. "They are my DNA." The Jennifer's Body star continued that "it's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job."

"But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time," she shared. "That just is what it is." In some ways, Fox said it allows her to have "moments for [herself]" where she can live life aside from the role of mother, "but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough.'"